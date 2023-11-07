Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he reflected: "The origins of everything, that's always the interesting thing. The other interesting thing is crisis...

"The documentary about The Trial of a Time Lord is an absolutely fascinating piece of work, because it's so full of what ifs and conflict."

He added: "It's a strange thing to say, but the darkest hour for the show would definitely make a very interesting drama, wouldn't it? I mean, the personal conflicts, the professional conflicts, the resignations... that's the one, isn't it?

"And I suppose out of the darkness comes the light, because there's a rosy future to look forward to.

"There's something very moving about [Tales of the TARDIS] rounding all that off."

An Adventure in Space and Time, which returning showrunner Russell T Davies has said is on its way to BBC iPlayer after the launch of the 'Whoniverse', starred David Bradley as the late William Hartnell and dramatised the complicated beginnings of Doctor Who.

Also starring Brian Cox, Jessica Raine and Sacha Dhawan as Sydney Newman, Verity Lambert and Waris Hussein, the docudrama was released in 2013 for the show's 50th anniversary.

