Setting any rumours straight, Davies told SFX: "Let’s stare that question right in the eye. I’m not going to unwrite my good friend Chris Chibnall’s work on The Timeless Children. I’m not going to deny what he wrote. I’m going with it. It’s absolutely fine.”

Instead, Davies and the BBC are currently celebrating the history of Doctor Who with the "Whoniverse" being brought to BBC iPlayer - including more than 800 episodes of Doctor Who and new spin-off series Tales of the TARDIS, which brings back classic Doctors and companions.

Davies said: "The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it's time to give it official status.

"And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career - to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor's 60th birthday!"

Dan McGolpin, director of iPlayer and channels, added: "I'm delighted to welcome Tales of the TARDIS exclusively to BBC iPlayer, the home of Doctor Who, which is consistently one of our most popular programmes every single week of the year.

"Tales of the TARDIS will sit within The Whoniverse and features brand new and incredibly moving scenes with well-loved characters; it will be a fantastic starting point for a new generation to discover some of the most classic episodes, and a joyous way for longstanding fans to catch up with old friends."

