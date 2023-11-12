Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he recalled: "[I wrote] two drafts – one set in the First World War, then Nazis... I just moved a war on.

"It's called The Suicide Exhibition, set in the British Museum, it's a sort of Indiana Jones-type story. It's rather good, I think.

"I do [still have a copy]. Big Finish has expressed an interest. It's all gone very quiet, though. I'm waiting for that emergency phone call!"

Gatiss has still had a huge impact on the Whoniverse regardless, not only writing episodes from The Unquiet Dead to Sleep No More, but penning the 50th anniversary docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time, which saw David Bradley take on the role of William Hartnell.

Considering what other period in Doctor Who history could feature in a similar programme, he explained: "The origins of everything, that's always the interesting thing. The other interesting thing is crisis...

"The documentary about The Trial of a Time Lord is an absolutely fascinating piece of work, because it's so full of what ifs and conflict."

He added: "It's a strange thing to say, but the darkest hour for the show would definitely make a very interesting drama, wouldn't it? I mean, the personal conflicts, the professional conflicts, the resignations... that's the one, isn't it?

"And I suppose out of the darkness comes the light, because there's a rosy future to look forward to.

"There's something very moving about [Tales of the TARDIS] rounding all that off."

