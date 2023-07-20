Talking about his rendition of the prince, Hauer-King said: “A big part of what Rob said to me from the beginning was that we need to have an Eric who is layered and complex and someone we understand as a human being, not just as a prince archetype."

He continued to Deadline: "And I think when we meet him, he is quite lost. He knows that there’s something out there that he wants. And I think him being saved by this mystery girl is a catalyst for that. It sparks this journey in him wanting to break free from the four walls of the castle.”

But who exactly is Hauer-King and what else has the actor starred in? Read on to find out.

More like this

Who is Jonah Hauer-King?

Jonah Hauer-King and Julia Brown in World on Fire season 1. Mammoth Screen/BBC

Jonah Hauer-King is a British actor who got his breakout role at just 19 in The Maiden (2014).

The star attended Eton and went on to study theology and religious studies at St John’s College, Cambridge.

Hauer-King plays the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, the love interest for Halle Bailey's character Ariel.

How old is Johan Hauer-King?

The actor is 27 years old.

What has Jonah Hauer-King previously starred in?

Halle Bailey's Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King's Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. Disney

Alongside The Little Mermaid and World on Fire, viewers will also recognise the star from A Dog’s Way Home, in which he starred alongside Bryce Dallas Howard.

Hauer-King is also set to feature as Lale in the adaptation of the best-selling novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz, as well as A Beautiful Imperfection, Fabio D'Andrea: One Small Step and Rich Flu.

What has Jonah Hauer-King said about starring in Little Mermaid?

“It's my first big – like, really big – movie and it's so exciting,” Hauer-King told GQ of his role in the 2023 live-action remake.

“I've had a few years to process how big this movie might be, as I actually started preparing for it back in April 2019," he added.

"Four long years of production, which was halted by Covid, and now we're finally releasing it to the world. It's pretty daunting.”

Is Jonah Hauer-King on Instagram?

Yes, he can be found at the handle @jonahhauerking.

Is Jonah Hauer-King on Twitter?

Not at present.

The Little Mermaid is out now in cinemas. Check out the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

World on Fire season 2 continues airing at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 23rd July 2023, while all episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.