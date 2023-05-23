Halle Bailey leads the cast as Ariel and she is joined by a number of high-profile stars – from Oscar winner Javier Bardem as her father King Triton to child star Jacob Tremblay as the voice of her best friend Flounder.

Disney can always rely on some pretty major names when it comes to adapting their beloved animations into live-action films – and the new reimagining of The Little Mermaid is no different.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other recognisable names in the cast list – read on for everything you need to know, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Halle Bailey plays Ariel

Who is Ariel? A mermaid princess and King Triton's youngest daughter who is fascinated with the human world – especially after she meets Prince Eric.

What else has Halle Bailey been in? Bailey and her sister Chloe first found fame as the musical duo Chloe x Halle, while she had her first major acting role as part of the cast for the Black-ish spin-off series Grown-ish. She will also appear in the upcoming movie musical version of The Color Purple.

Jonah Hauer-King plays Eric

Who is Eric? A human prince whom Ariel falls in love with after saving him from drowning.

What else has Jonah Hauer-King been in? Hauer-King has had key roles in a number of TV dramas in the UK, including the BBC adaptations of Howards End and Little Women in 2017, and a main part in the 2019 Second World War drama World on Fire. Previous film credits include The Last Photograph, A Dog's Way Home and This is the Night.

Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian

Who is Sebastian? A loyal crab and King Triton's trusted servant and court composer who watches over Ariel.

What else has Daveed Diggs been in? Diggs has found success in music, on stage and on screen – with career highlights including originating the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, playing the lead role in the TV series Snowpiercer, and writing and starring in the film Blindspotting. Other screen credits include Black-ish, Central Park, The Good Lord Bird, and Extrapolations on TV, and Velvet Buzzsaw and Soul on the big screen.

Awkwafina voices Scuttle

Who is Scuttle? A dim-witted northern gannet and a friend of Ariel's who provides inaccurate descriptions of any human object Ariel finds.

What else has Awkwafina been in? Another star who has found success both as a rapper and an actor, Awkwafina has had a string of high-profile film roles in recent years including Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell, Jumanji: The Next Level, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Renfield. Meanwhile, on the small screen, she co-created, writes, and stars in the sitcom Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder

Who is Flounder? An anxious yet noble tropical fish who is Ariel's best friend.

What else has Jacob Tremblay been in? Tremblay broke out as a child actor with his acclaimed performance in the Oscar-nominated film Room, and he has been working consistently since then – with key credits including Wonder, Doctor Sleep, Luca, and My Father's Dragon.

Javier Bardem plays King Triton

Who is Triton? Ariel's overprotective father and the King of Atlantica who is prejudiced against humans.

What else has Javier Bardem been in? One of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Bardem won an Oscar for playing antagonist Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men, while he also played Bond villain Raoul Silva in Skyfall. Other major credits include Before Night Falls, Collateral, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Biutiful, mother!, and Dune.

Melissa McCarthy plays Ursula

Who is Ursula? A treacherous sea witch with octopus tentacles whom Ariel makes a deal with to become a human, which is secretly part of Ursula's plan to conquer Atlantica.

What else has Melissa McCarthy been in? Having broken out with roles in TV series such as Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who?, and Mike & Molly, McCarthy is best known for comic roles in films such as Bridesmaids, Identity Thief, The Heat, St. Vincent, and Spy. She has received Oscar nominations for both her part in Bridesmaids and her more dramatic role as Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, while more recent credits include the TV shows Nine Perfect Strangers and God’s Favorite Idiot.

The cast also includes Noma Dumezweni (The Watcher) as Queen Selina, Jessica Alexander (Get Even) as Vanessa (Ursula's human alter ego), Emily Coates (Cursed) as Rosa, John Dagleish (Mary Poppins Returns) as Mulligan, Martina Laird (Dreamland) as Lashana, Art Malik (Holby City) as Grimsby, Lorena Andrea (Warrior Nun) as Perla, Simone Ashley (Bridgerton) as Indira, Kajsa Mohammar (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) as Karina, Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia, Karolina Conchet as Mala, and Sienna King as Tamika.

