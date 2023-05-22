The original film included some of the studio's most beloved musical numbers such as Part of Your World and Under the Sea, and fans will no doubt be delighted to learn that those classics once again feature prominently in the new film.

This week marks the release of Disney's latest live-action reimagining of one of its classic animations – with 1989 hit The Little Mermaid the latest film to get the remake treatment.

But there are also a couple of new songs provided by original songwriter Alan Menken, this time with lyrics from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Listen to The Little Mermaid soundtrack on Amazon Music

These new songs include a solo number for Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) titled Wild Uncharted Waters, a new song for Ariel (Halle Bailey) called For the First Time, and perhaps most notably a rap performed by Scuttle (Awkwafina) and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) titled The Scuttlebutt.

Speaking about writing the latter, Menken told RadioTimes.com and other press: "The Scuttlebutt... is just, that's a surprise gift for [Lin-Mauel], 'cause I gave him this Caribbean tune and Lin sort of did a rap over it that was so perfect.

"[He] used the music, but it had this rhythmic pulse to it. It was just pure Lin-Manuel Miranda!"

Meanwhile, Miranda has also made a couple of amendments to the lyrics of the existing tracks Poor Unfortunate Souls and Kiss the Girl, which are both updated to reflect more modern attitudes.

Read on or the full list of songs that appear in The Little Mermaid – and the details of which cast members are performing them.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Little Mermaid soundtrack

All music written by Alan Menken, with original song lyrics by Howard Ashman and new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Triton's Kingdom – instrumental

– instrumental Part of Your World – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Fathoms Below – performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank and Ensemble

– performed by Jonah Hauer-King, John Dagleish, Christopher Fairbank and Ensemble Part of Your World (Reprise) – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Under the Sea – performed by Daveed Diggs and Cast

performed by Daveed Diggs and Cast Wild Uncharted Waters – performed by Jonah Hauer-King

– performed by Jonah Hauer-King Poor Unfortunate Souls – performed by Melissa McCarthy

– performed by Melissa McCarthy For the First Time – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Kiss the Girl – performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Ensemble

– performed by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Ensemble The Scuttlebutt – performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs

– performed by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs Eric's Decision – instrumental

– instrumental Vanessa's Trick – instrumental

– instrumental Part of Your World (Reprise II) – performed by Halle Bailey

– performed by Halle Bailey Kiss the Girl (Island Band Reprise) – instrumental

– instrumental Finale – instrumental

Listen to The Little Mermaid soundtrack on Amazon Music.

The Little Mermaid will arrive in cinemas on Friday 26th May 2023. Check out the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, read more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.