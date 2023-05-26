The Little Mermaid merchandise: Top Ariel dolls, costumes, and Disney collectibles for all ages
Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? You too could make your collection complete, by grabbing some merch from Disney's The Little Mermaid. Here are our picks for the best gifts on sale now.
While Ariel wanted to be part of our world, we at RadioTimes.com would much rather be a part of hers.
As Disney releases its latest live-action version of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, we find ourselves wishing we could join the Princess for her adventures under the sea.
But instead, we slave away out in the sun (sort of) and have to content ourselves with watching this magical movie on land – either in the cinema or when it comes out on Disney Plus.
In the meantime, we’ve put together this list of the best Little Mermaid gifts and merchandise to help you truly immerse yourself in the world of the film.
In this guide we’ve got gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, from Ariel dolls and LEGO sets to props and accessories from the film. We’ve also got costumes and clothing for all ages, and even a cosy mermaid tail blanket, so you can be a princess on land, in the sea and on the sofa.
So, how many wonders can one article hold? Well, let’s find out…
Best The Little Mermaid gifts at a glance:
- LEGO The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell, £139.99
- The Little Mermaid Pin, £12
- Ariel Inspired Mickey Ear Headband, from £9
- Ariel & Friends Funko Pop Figurine, £36.99
- The Little Mermaid Limited Edition Costume for Kids, £75
- The Little Mermaid co-ord mesh skirt and top, £52
- Swimming Mermaid Gold Wristwatch, £42.99
- Ariel Swimsuit, £46.99
- The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll, £20
- The Little Mermaid Ariel Flap Wallet, £39.99
- LEGO The Little Mermaid Story Book, £17.99
- The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket, £55
- The Little Mermaid Conch Shell Necklace, from £6.99
- Mattel Ursula Doll, £19.99
- The Little Mermaid Tail Blanket, £45
- Pandora Sebastian Crab Dangle Charm, £55
Best The Little Mermaid gifts and merchandise to buy in 2023
LEGO The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell
Much like Ariel, we’re speechless at the intricacy and detail put into this The Little Mermaid LEGO set, featuring a whopping 1,808 pieces! This set features five minifigures, including Ariel, King Triton, and Ursula, and is set inside a beautiful conch shell, complete with all the ocean accessories. Most suitable for those aged 18+, this set would make an incredible display piece for a devoted Disney fan.
Buy LEGO The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell for £139.99 at LEGO
The Little Mermaid Pin
Show your inner mermaid with pride, by sporting this delicate Little Mermaid pin. Starring Ariel and her friends, this enamelled pin will add a splash of colour to any outfit, aquatic or otherwise.
Buy The Little Mermaid Pin for £12 at Disney Store
Ariel Inspired Mickey Ear Headband
If you’re planning on heading to Disneyland any time soon, you can’t be seen anywhere near the place without a pair of Mickey Mouse ears. So why not take a look at this stunning set, featuring sequins in Ariel’s signature green and purple, plus a trusty dinglehopper!
While we’re on the subject, you can also check out our guide to how to get cheap Disneyland tickets.
Buy Ariel Inspired Mickey Ear Headband from £9 at Etsy
Ariel & Friends Funko Pop Figurine
Funko Pop figures have become huge in recent years, with this one showing off the new Ariel in all her cuteness, as well as Flounder and Sebastian. They’re a great display item for a bookshelf or desk and can remind you of the characters you love in a neat little package.
Buy Ariel & Friends Funko Pop Figurine for £36.99 at EMP UK
The Little Mermaid Limited Edition Costume for Kids
For all the little princesses out there, you can step into Ariel’s shoes (or fins) with this Little Mermaid limited edition costume. Best suited for ages four to 10, this outfit will transform you into a beautiful mermaid with its sparkly top and tail.
Buy The Little Mermaid Limited Edition Costume for £75 at Disney Store
The Little Mermaid co-ord mesh skirt and top
For all you poor unfortunate souls who are perhaps too old for a costume, never fear. ASOS has created a collection of Little Mermaid-themed outfits that will get you looking and feeling like a princess. This particular pick features a matching top and skirt with a bubbly ocean design that you can float around in while trying to remember the lyrics to Under the Sea.
Buy The Little Mermaid co-ord mesh skirt and top for £52 at ASOS
Swimming Mermaid Gold Wristwatch
What time is it? Time to jazz up your jewellery with this gold Little Mermaid wristwatch. Functioning as both a watch and a bracelet, this piece has a swimming mermaid on the outside, and then you open the lid to reveal a clockface featuring a picture of our favourite Disney Princess.
Buy Swimming Mermaid Gold Wristwatch for £42.99 at EMP UK
Ariel Swimsuit
Want to feel like a mermaid as well as looking like one? Buy this swimsuit featuring Ariel’s famous look (clam shell bra and all) and dive down into the sea for yourself.
Buy Ariel Swimsuit for £46.99 at EMP UK
The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
A rite of passage for many children, this is the chance to gift your little one a brand new Ariel doll. This particular Fashion Doll has moveable arms and fins so you can put her in any pose, and also has a full head of hair that can by styled however you like.
Buy The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll for £20 at Argos
The Little Mermaid Ariel Flap Wallet
Shop like Sebastian with this Little Mermaid wallet, featuring an illustration of Ariel and Flounder. From Truffle Shuffle, the wallet is made of faux leather and has a ton of pockets for all your different cards. Plus, it’s finished with a shiny Disney Loungefly metal badge.
Buy The Little Mermaid Ariel Flap Wallet for £39.99 at Truffle Shuffle
LEGO The Little Mermaid Story Book
For the younger LEGO fans, specifically aged 5+, you can relive the magical story over and over with The Little Mermaid Story Book. This set includes three areas from the film, Ariel’s cave, Ursula’s lair and Eric’s library. It also features the three main characters and props like Ariel’s statue and Ursula’s throne.
Buy LEGO The Little Mermaid Story Book for £17.99 at The Minifigure Store
The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket
This Little Mermaid denim jacket will easily liven up your everyday clothes. Designed for adults, this jacket has a collage of stitched-on colourful reeds and coral, as well as a picture of Ariel on the back. Plus it also features the inspirational words “Ready to stand” so you’re always ready to take on the day.
Buy The Little Mermaid Denim Jacket for £55 at Disney Store
The Little Mermaid Conch Shell Necklace
Inspired by Ariel’s necklace from the movie, this conch shell can show your love for Disney in a much more understated way. It comes in gold and silver and is available to buy now on Etsy.
Buy The Little Mermaid Conch Shell Necklace from £6.99 at Etsy
Mattel Ursula Doll
If, like us, you love a good villain, you might want to look at this doll of the evil sea witch, Ursula. Played in this new movie by Melissa McCarthy, Ursula has a completely new look to fit her wicked heart. The doll version has fully moveable arms and tentacles, as well as a conch necklace accessory and brushable hair.
Buy Mattel Ursula Doll for £29.99 at Disney Store
The Little Mermaid Tail Blanket
Last but not least, is the mermaid tail blanket. Brought to you by the Disney Store, this allows you to sit like a princess on a rock singing your heart out, while really you’re in front of the TV asking your partner for a cup of tea. What could be better than that?
Buy The Little Mermaid Tail Blanket for £45 at Disney Store
Pandora Sebastian Crab Dangle Charm
Jazz up your favourite bracelet with this Sebastian charm by Pandora. The jewellery brand has a whole range of Little Mermaid pieces, giving Disney fans an ocean of possibilities, from this dancing crab to an Ursula ring.
Buy Pandora Sebastian Crab Dangle Charm for £55 at Pandora
