Andor actress Sethu, who had previously been pictured on set filming with Gatwa for season 15, can be seen laughing and smiling with her co-stars in the stunning new photos from a table read.

She said about her casting: "I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family - because that is what they are - for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home.

"I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

More like this

(L-R) Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu pose in a new image for Doctor Who. BBC

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said: "I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS.

"Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side - we need all three because the stakes are higher than ever!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sethu is known to fans for her role as Cinta Kaz in the Star Wars series Andor and for roles in Jurassic World Dominion, Annika and Strike Back.

The actress will first appear in Gatwa's second season, which is currently in production and will air in 2025.

Meanwhile, the 14th season due next month fans will see the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby take on new villains in Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro and Indira Varma's mysterious Duchess, and meet Jonathan Groff's enigmatic new character in the Regency era and take a trip to see the Beatles.

Buckle up!

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.