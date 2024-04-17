Davies was speaking about how Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday would factor into the show's storyline, after it was confirmed that she would be returning for season 15 (also known as season 2), alongside a new companion played by Varada Sethu.

Davies said: "We’re heading into season 2, and my God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There’s good stuff to come."

Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu. BBC

Davies also mentioned that Ruby's role would be tied into the Timeless Child storyline, first revealed in the Thirteenth Doctor's era, which saw the Doctor discover that they were not born on Gallifrey as they first believed, but were instead an orphan from an unknown planet from which the Time Lords gained their regenerative powers.

In last year's Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, the Doctor and Ruby were seen bonding over their shared history as foundlings, mysterious orphans from an unknown planet, with Davies saying that story would be "the spine of the whole show" going forward.

Ahead of the official confirmation of Sethu's role in the show, some press reports had stated that Ruby would not be appearing in season 15, and would instead be written out and replaced by Sethu.

However, the announcement made clear that Gibson would be sticking around, with Davies saying: "Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side - we need all three because the stakes are higher than ever!"

The Church on Ruby Road also introduced a number of ongoing mysteries, including the identities of both Ruby's birth mother and the secretive Mrs Flood.

With the new season just around the corner, we may not have to wait too much longer for answers.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

