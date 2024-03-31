She'll play a character named Jocelyn who encounters the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) – and we also have a first-look image at Rosheuvel on the Doctor Who set (above).

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: "It’s been amazing to see the whole world appreciate Golda’s talents, because of Bridgerton, and it’s been an absolute joy to invite her to Cardiff to help launch Ncuti and Millie’s first season."

Also confirmed to be appearing as guest stars alongside Rosheuvel and the previously-announced Dame Siân Phillips are: Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!), Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks), Tachia Newall (Waterloo Road), and Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky).

Alexander Devrient will also be returning as Colonel Ibrahim, a UNIT officer who appeared in 2023 episode 'The Giggle'.

They join the previously announced guest cast: Michelle Greenidge, Angela Wynter, Anita Dobson, Aneurin Barnard, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Gwïon Morris Jones, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Indira Varma.

It's been a busy day for Doctor Who news, with the launch of a new trailer and all eight episodes titles for the upcoming season being confirmed.

Following 'Space Babies' and 'The Devil's Chord' – which will see Jinkx Monsoon play a villain as the Doctor and Ruby meet the Beatles in the 1960s – will be the Steven Moffat-penned adventure 'Boom', '73 Yards', 'Dot and Bubble', 'Rogue', and two-part finale 'The Legend of Ruby Sunday' and 'Empire of Death'.

The new season follows 2023 Christmas special 'The Church on Ruby Road – the festive episode teased the mysterious identity of a hooded figure with Michelle Greenidge (who plays Ruby's adoptive mother Carla) hinting to RadioTimes.com that she knows how the story arc will resolve.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

