Executive producer Phil Collinson told Doctor Who Magazine: “Sometimes we’re so lucky to open the studio doors to an absolute legend. I think a shiver went through the whole production team when we welcomed in Dame Siân Phillips.

"There’s a wonderful documentary on the BBC iPlayer celebrating her 90th birthday, which I’d recommend. I sat in awe of everything she’s achieved. This is a proper joy and an honour. It’s amazing that Siân hasn’t been in Doctor Who before – she said, ‘I’ve been waiting to be asked!"

Phillips said: “I was absolutely thrilled. The show is such a loved British drama and it means so much to so many people, so to be able to be part of this is just wonderful."

More like this

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We have more casting news to delve into too! The Stranger and Henpocalypse! star Callie Cooke has also been cast, with Collinson saying: "It’s always a delight to welcome new, young talent on board, and Callie Cooke is already having an extraordinary career! Her role in Henpocalypse! was astonishing, brutal and hilarious.

"And her part in Doctor Who is just as exciting – trust me, this isn’t just a simple guest role. Callie is absolutely front and centre in some of the most challenging material we’ve ever shot, I can’t wait for you to see it. No one will forget her!”

Read more:

Meanwhile, Waterloo Road star Tachia Newall has also been cast, with Collinson adding: "As a northern man myself, I love putting Manchester talent on screen, and Tachia is one of the best. He’s playing Winston Chidozie in the series finale, and I’m delighted to tell you his scenes are absolutely terrifying!”

Gatwa will be joined by companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) and a whole host of epic guest stars when Doctor Who returns in May. Buckle in!

Doctor Who will return in May. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.