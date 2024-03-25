Speaking to the University of Glasgow's Screenwriting Society, Moffat said: "When I was getting involved in the series again, I pitched several ideas to him. I sent several emails until I remember I sent one idea that I thought was dynamite.

"I got an email back within one minute saying, 'That’s it, go write that, I want that immediately.' So I did.

"It’s a collaboration of enthusiasm… what we’re doing is giggling and laughing and shouting and bounding around the room about how clever and exciting all this is.

More like this

"If you're not doing that on a show like Doctor Who - or frankly any show - what's the point?"

After many months of speculation and claims that he wasn't coming back to the beloved sci-fi series, Moffat is officially returning to Doctor Who to pen an upcoming season 14 episode.

Russell T Davies. John Phillips/Getty Images John Phillips/Getty Images

Having been showrunner on the BBC sci-fi from 2010 to 2017, Moffat's new episode will be directed by BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Julie Anne Robinson - who will also be helming other episodes of the new season.

Speaking on the announcement of Moffat's return, Robinson said: "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney Plus. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Robinson continued: "I've always admired Russell T Davies, and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly, alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson.

"Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode [and] he said, 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney Plus. It was an incredible experience."

Read more:

While we don't know just yet what the episode will be about or what villains are set to come up against Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, Davies did tease some words that have left fans speculating.

Writing on his Instagram about the news of Moffat's return, Davies posted: "Antelope. Moment. Drums."

Theories continue to swirl over their meaning, with many thinking it could have something to do with the first of the 60th anniversary episodes, in which David Tennant's Doctor tried unlocking Donna's (Catherine Tate) memories.

Alternatively, some fans have thought it could be a possible reference to John Simm's Master in The Sound of Drums.

Whatever it is, we're sure it'll be as "dynamite" as has been teased!

Doctor Who will return in May. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.