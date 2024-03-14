He signed off the message with emojis of a blue box and two hearts, something which has so far been a trademark when making announcements relating to his new era of the show.

The series's upcoming season, the first starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, is set to arrive on BBC One in May.

Could this reveal be the exact release date fans can expect to see the first episode? Or could it be a new trailer? For now, we'll just have to wait and see...

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

In the comments under Davies's posts, fans have been speculating excitedly, with some suggesting the reveal could instead be the details of a spin-off show, or a Red Nose Day sketch for Comic Relief, which is airing on BBC One from 7pm.

The latter could perhaps be the most likely outcome - Davies points in his message to the show's home on the BBC in the UK and on Disney Plus throughout the rest of the world, and the series has previously produced sketches or short scenes to mark the occasion.

This week has seen fans get excited about a whole different apparent announcement, as the CV of a producer working on the show seemingly revealed a return for former showrunner Steven Moffat to write the 2024 Christmas special.

The detail of Moffat penning the episode was quickly taken down from the CV, meaning it was seemingly either an accidental early reveal, or a mistake.

For his part, Moffat has repeatedly downplayed the likelihood of his return, telling RadioTimes.com earlier this year: "Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in? And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject. The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right?

"It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me."

