Underneath this, it was noted that the director of the episode is Alex Pillai, while it was stated that the writer is one Steven Moffat. The notes regarding the writer and director of the episode have since been removed.

When approached by RadioTimes.com about this, the BBC declined to comment.

Nicola Coughlan is starring in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special. BBC

One factor which may throw doubt on the idea that Moffat has written the special, is that Russell T Davies previously said that he himself was writing it back in 2022.

Writing in a previous issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special... at Christmas! And this isn't for next year, no, the 2023 script has been long since signed-off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

Rumours have been swirling for some time that Moffat might be returning to write an episode during Davies's new era of the show, rumours he has repeatedly denied.

At the 2024 Radio Times Covers Party, Moffat told RadioTimes.com: "Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in? And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject. The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right?

"It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me."

We already know that the 2024 Christmas special will guest star Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, while Ncuti Gatwa will still be starring as the Fifteenth Doctor.

