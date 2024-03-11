From a search to find Sir Lenny's replacement as host to an all-star line-up in The Traitors: The Movie, Comic Relief 2024 has it all!

Read on for everything you need to know about the night of comedy and entertainment, as well as information about where you can buy the new Red Nose and what sketches to expect.

When is Red Nose Day 2024?

Sir Lenny Henry. BBC/Comic Relief

Red Nose Day will air live on Friday 15th March on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What time is Comic Relief 2024 on TV?

The entertainment extravaganza will return to screens at 7pm.

The show will be filmed live from Media City UK in Salford.

How to watch Red Nose Day 2024: TV schedule

Here are the sketches and performances viewers can expect on Friday night's show:

Alan Partridge will return with a special guest on his radio show

will return with a special guest on his radio show Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reunite for a Red Nose Day message

reunite for a Red Nose Day message The Traitors: The Movie looks to cast someone as Claudia Winkleman

looks to cast someone as Claudia Winkleman The cast of Just For One Day, the Live Aid Musical , will perform a special medley

, will perform a special medley Live appearances from Luke Littler, Martin Lewis and The Gladiators

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with more sketches and musical performances as they're announced.

There is still more Comic Relief television beyond the live telethon!

Comic Relief: A Whole Lotta Lenny, which celebrates Sir Lenny's decades-long stint hosting Red Nose Day, will air on Friday 15th March at 10:40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs the Arctic will air on Monday 11th March at 9pm on BBC One, capturing the gruelling steps of Sara Davies, Vicky Pattison, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore, who trek across the Arctic to raise money for Comic Relief.

Blue Peter will once again become Red Peter for a Red Nose Day special, airing on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on Friday 15th March at 5pm.

Lenny Rush will be reading a funny CBeebies Bedtime Story on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Friday 15th March at 6:50pm.

What is the Red Nose Day W1A sketch?

L-R: Romesh Ranganathan, Jessica Hynes, Sir Lenny Henry, Monica Dolan, Hugh Skinner, Richard Madeley and Hugh Bonneville. Comic Relief/Jordan Mansfield

The stars of sitcom W1A will reunite for a special sketch for Comic Relief this year.

Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Hynes, Monica Dolan and Hugh Skinner will be back once more as they attempt to find a presenter to replace Sir Lenny Henry, who is stepping down after this year's show.

Where can I buy Red Noses for Comic Relief 2024?

You can buy your red nose through Amazon or the Comic Relief shop. You can buy one red nose for £2, which comes in a special Red Nose box, meaning you won't know which character you'll receive until you open it!

Buy a Comic Relief Red Nose for £2 at Amazon

There is also other Red Nose Day merch which can be bought, including sweets, badges, water bottles and dog bandanas.

A portion of the proceeds from the merchandise will go to Comic Relief to help its work to tackle poverty, provide food, healthcare and safe shelter for people in the UK and around the world.

How else can I support Comic Relief 2024?

Joel Mawhinney, Shini Muthukrishnan and Abby Cook for Red Peter.

If you believe yourself to be a music connoisseur, you can tune into Paloma Faith's Enjoy Yourself (The Red Nose Day Edition) on Amazon Music.

The song was released in support of Comic Relief, and at least £3 from the purchase of each CD and at least £6.50 from the purchase of each vinyl on Amazon will be donated to Comic Relief.

A percentage of the proceeds generated from every completed stream on Amazon Music in the UK between Wednesday 21st February and Friday 22nd March will be donated to Comic Relief.

There are more ways than ever to get involved with Red Nose Day this year. If you have an Alexa, people can simply say "Alexa, tell me a Comic Relief joke" to hear jokes from celebrities, including Sir Lenny Henry, Rosie Jones and Nick Grimshaw.

You can donate to Comic Relief at comicrelief.com/radiotimes. Red Nose Day 2024 airs at 7pm on Friday 15th March on BBC One and iPlayer.

