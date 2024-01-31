There's also a one in 166 chance that you'll be sent the 'Golden Hooter', a nose plated with 24-carat gold. This year's red noses are all made from plant-based materials, so after Red Nose Day they can be recycled.

Each red nose costs just £2 and there's also merch available to buy, like Red Nose Day-themed bottles, hats, t-shirts and badges, all bound to bring smiles to people's faces. The money you spend on a red nose and other merch will be used to support Comic Relief in its mission to alleviate the challenges communities face both here in the UK and abroad.

The red noses, although small, are used as a reminder by Comic Relief to show that "even the littlest of things can make a huge difference". They help Comic Relief fight poverty and injustice and strive for equality. Last year, the sale of red noses helped contribute to over £35 million being raised for the charity on Red Nose Day.

If you want to buy a red nose, encourage friends and family to giggle, and raise money for an important cause, we're here to tell you exactly how to get your hands on one. The only thing we can't tell you how to do is win a Golden Hooter.

Where to buy 2024's Red Noses in the UK

Red Nose Day 2024. Comic Relief

This year, you can buy your red nose through Amazon or the Comic Relief shop. You can buy one red nose for £2, this comes in a special red nose box and you won't know which character you'll be getting until you open it.

You can also buy a family pack of noses for £8, the characters are again a surprise until you open up. There is also a school box available for £50, full of 25 noses.

As well as red noses, there's other Red Nose Day merch to buy – from sweets to badges, and water bottles to dog bandanas.

Buy a Comic Relief Red Nose for £2 at Amazon

