Donations have since surpassed £1.5 billion, with funds raised to help people in the UK and around the world tackle poverty, and provide food, healthcare and safe shelter.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Henry tells us: "I think it's good, change is good. I'm not going anywhere, I'm just not going to host on the night. I might still make films for them and do voiceovers and things, but I think it's time for a newer generation to come and take the baton, because we've been carrying it for a long time.

"We've got some people, so it's gonna be really, really good. There might be some competition, so I'm looking forward to seeing how that goes. I hope they oil up and fight in the carpark!"

During almost 40 years at the helm, what have been his most special Comic Relief memories?

"Every single trip to the continent of Africa to make documentaries about what's going on there – how resilient, how enduring the people are and how they have got a sense of humour even in the worst possible times. Also, working with the Comic Relief team. They're so brilliant and hardworking, it's a tribute to them really.

"The main thing is the British public are legendary in terms of how much they've given, how much they've done, so I salute them."

This year's Comic Relief launched last night with an online sketch, where Henry called celebrities, including Jonathan Bailey, Dame Joan Collins, Gemma Collins, Davina McCall, Simon Cowell and Alison Hammond, to ask about their fundraising plans.

Comic Relief – Live at the London Palladium will take place on Monday 26th February, with Aisling Bea, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Joel Dommett, Mawaan Rizwan, Rosie Jones and Sara Pascoe appearing alongside Henry.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day broadcast airs on BBC One on Friday 15th March – find out more information at the official Comic Relief website.

