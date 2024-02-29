Now, costume designer Pam Downe has revealed she's included nods to past Doctors wherever she could in Gatwa's wardrobe.

Speaking specifically about Gatwa's Regency outfit, which will see him and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) star alongside Jonathan Groff, Downe said: "I like to control the colours."

She added to Doctor Who Magazine: "I don't know if viewers will pick up on it, but the burgundy velvet of Ncuti's jacket is a nod to past Doctors. I like to put little nods to the past in where I can."

More like this

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

We can only assume the burgundy velvet is a reference to Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor, who Gatwa himself has previously spoken about with awe.

He told Rolling Stone: "I love Jon Pertwee, the Third Doctor’s, outfits. Lovely velvet jackets and frilly shirts."

He added: "I feel a connection to him, our Doctors are the only two who dress like s**ts."

He went on to say: "The day Russell [T Davies] invited me to meet everybody, they asked me what sort of costume I wanted. I showed them this Ralph Lauren collection that was in partnership with Historically Black Colleges in America. I love those pieces, they’re so preppy and so Black."

Gatwa has already had audiences hooked on his enigmatic and cheeky Doctor, with the 2023 Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, being his first full episode.

Read more:

In fact, the first scenes of the special kicked off the Fifteenth Doctor's style in a big way, with the Time Lord seen dancing in a club rocking a gorgeous tartan kilt.

As for what other stunning outfits we'll be blessed with, only time will tell.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.