Karen Gillan and Jenna Coleman share cute Doctor Who reunion
Amy and Clara hit the dance floor at an event in London.
Amy Pond and Clara Oswald may have never met on-screen, but the former Doctor Who companions certainly look like they get along behind the camera.
Karen Gillan (Amy) and Jenna Coleman (Clara) were spotted together at an event in London last night, with former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat also in attendance.
Gillan took to the opportunity to share a video of the trio on the dance floor on TikTok alongside the caption: "We might have had a few red wines... but look WHO it is!"
Moffat, who helmed the series from season 5-10, also shared a picture of himself with Gillan and Coleman on Instagram.
"Old friends, old man..." he wrote.
And if that wasn't enough Doctor Who talent coming together, current showrunner Russell T Davies commented on the post.
"Oh wow!", Davies wrote alongside an emoji of a black heart.
Coleman took over from Gillan as a companion for Matt Smith's Doctor halfway through season 7. The pair never shared a scene on the sci-fi series, but have appeared together at several fan conventions.
Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
