Gillan took to the opportunity to share a video of the trio on the dance floor on TikTok alongside the caption: "We might have had a few red wines... but look WHO it is!"

Moffat, who helmed the series from season 5-10, also shared a picture of himself with Gillan and Coleman on Instagram.

"Old friends, old man..." he wrote.

And if that wasn't enough Doctor Who talent coming together, current showrunner Russell T Davies commented on the post.

"Oh wow!", Davies wrote alongside an emoji of a black heart.

Coleman took over from Gillan as a companion for Matt Smith's Doctor halfway through season 7. The pair never shared a scene on the sci-fi series, but have appeared together at several fan conventions.

