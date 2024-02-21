Salt celebrated how far the show has come while looking ahead at the BBC's upcoming slate, which includes a new sci-fi commission based on the novel The Ministry of Time.

She said: "Doctor Who celebrated its 60-year anniversary last year and has never been more ambitious and brave."

Immediately afterwards, she spoke about the BBC's approach to risk-taking – and why she thinks it's so essential.

Doctor Who's bigeneration BBC

Salt said: "There’s something about this moment, the current climate in our industry, that makes our approach to risk even more essential.

"While others might become more cautious, we will go further to take the risks others won’t – to task all the producers and creatives in this room to keep pushing those boundaries, and to venture into the creative unknown.

"And real risk-taking is also about protecting those dangerous moments in scripts, those moments where you sit up and think: ‘Wow, I’ve never seen that before’ or ‘Are you allowed to do that?!’".

Gatwa's first full season of Doctor Who will begin in May, with the BBC releasing a trailer at Christmas teasing what's to come.

Season 14 will see the Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) meet the Beatles in the 1960s, encounter Jinkx Monsoon's terrifying villain, and adventure to the regency period with a character played by Jonathan Groff.

We can't wait!

