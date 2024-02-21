The Ministry of Time, which will be published in the UK in May this year, is the debut novel from Kaliane Bradley. Lady Macbeth's Alice Birch has adapted the novel for screen and the series is being produced by A24.

The series will follow a newly established government department, The Ministry of Time, which gathers "ex-pats" from across history to experiment how viable time travel would actually be.

Graham Gore, an officer on Sir John Franklin's doomed 1845 Arctic expedition, is one of these ex-pats, rescued from certain death, alongside various other figures from history.

Graham and the other ex-pats have to learn about contemporary life and everything that comes with it from scratch, with the help of a 21st century liaison known as a "bridge".

However, things start to get complicated when Graham and the bridge develop a relationship – and the plot thickens when a deeper conspiracy at the Ministry begins to reveal itself.

The bridge has to grapple with what to do next – will she save or sacrifice the exiled misfits she has come to care for so deeply?

Author Bradley said: "I could not be more excited for The Ministry of Time to find a new home on screen, with the dream-come-true combination of A24, the BBC and the brilliant Alice Birch.

"I'm sure Graham Gore would have been delighted too, once someone had explained to him what all that meant."

Screenwriter Birch added: "I'm so thrilled to be adapting Kaliane's beautiful, funny, joyful, moving, intelligent book with the BBC and A24. Reading it was an exhilarating, thrilling and heartbreaking experience and I'm so excited to bring this story to the screen."

Salt went on to say: "We can't wait to welcome BBC viewers to The Ministry of Time. It's a series that feels utterly unique, fusing genres of romance, thriller, sci-fi and state of the nation drama. It's both epic and intimate with an array of memorable characters, and a beautiful central relationship. And who better to bring it to our screens than the remarkable Alice Birch?"

It has not yet been confirmed when The Ministry of Time will hit screens.

You can pre-order The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley on Amazon ahead of publication on 14th May 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

