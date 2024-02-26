"I am so looking forward to being on stage with my dear old friends Colin Baker and Terry Molloy," Bryant said (as per Theatre Weekly).

"Colin and I played Buttons and Cinderella respectively, in pantomime together, some 40 years ago. But I think this is going to be very special."

Bryant went on to say she adores working in the theatre. "Being on stage has such immediacy," she explained. "The audience is right there, you hear their reaction, you can feel their tension, and that gives the actor such a buzz.

"To have all of that and to be performing in The Hound of the Baskervilles, with great friends who are also such wonderful and experienced actors, I know we are all going to have so much fun."

Katy Manning, who starred as Jo Grant in Doctor Who, has also been announced in the cast, and will be reuniting with Baker following their performance in Odd Man In.

"What an absolute delight to be asked to join my dear friends Colin Baker, Dee Sadler and Terry Molloy," Manning said.

"It will be a first with Terry Molloy and Dee Sadler, so that will be a real treat too. I stopped doing theatre a few years ago in favour of film, audio and TV, so it will be very exciting to dip my toes into the theatre waters once again."

It doesn't stop there, as Colin's daughter, Rosie Baker, who has worked on Big Finish productions of Doctor Who, will be appearing in the play.

"Watching my dad on stage as a child introduced me to the magic of theatre, and now to join him up there is beyond special - little Rosie wouldn't believe her luck!" Baker said (as per Theatre Weekly).

Further casting includes Kate Ashmead as Mrs Barrymore and Martin Parsons as Jack Stapleton, and will see the cast transport audiences from Baker Street to Dartmoor as they bring a murder mystery to life.

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

