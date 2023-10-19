The play sees the two actors – who starred as the Sixth Doctor and Davros respectively in the mid '80s – reprise their roles as the famous Baker Street sleuth and his trusty accomplice as they solve the famous case on the moors.

Speaking about the new run, adaptor and director Martin Parsons said: "We originally staged this brand new adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles in 2022 to commemorate the 120th anniversary of its publication.

"But such was the popularity of the tour with audiences that we’re delighted to be returning to theatres in 2024. The key to its success was the pitch-perfect performances of Colin Baker and Terry Molloy in their portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson.

"We’re in for another treat and I’m thrilled to be able to bring two such fine actors together again on stage in these iconic roles."

Colin Baker as the Doctor and Terry Molloy as Davros in Revelation of the Daleks.

Parsons also stars in the show as Jack Stapleton, while Kate Ashmead takes on the role of Mrs Barrymore and Dee Sadler plays Doctor Mortimer.

The setting for the production is a radio studio, with the actors performing as if for a radio broadcast and the sound effects all created live on stage.

Meanwhile, the list of dates has already been announced for the tour – which runs until early May – with locations including Winchester, Peterborough, Burnely and Harrogate.

