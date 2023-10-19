It is billed as "a live interactive Q&A panel session featuring some of the experts and creative minds who have shaped the show into what it is today", while it will also include "iconic props and costumes from the series, alongside a special screening".

Although it is an invite-only event, Toshiba TV is giving fans the chance to win tickets to attend in person – provided they are over 18 and live in the UK.

You can enter the draw simply by entering your name and email address at the following link.

The event will take place in a "top-secret London location" on Saturday 9th December 2023, after the hotly anticipated trilogy of 60th anniversary specials have aired on BBC One in November.

And those not lucky enough to win tickets needn't fear too much about missing out, as they'll still have the chance to watch the panel thanks to a live stream on Twitch, while it will also be available to view on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel.

It's not yet clear exactly which experts or creative minds will be in attendance at the event, but we can expect further information to be released in due course.

Speaking about the event and the new partnership with Toshiba TV, BBC Studios's head of marketing for global brands, Sarah Bold, said: "The highly anticipated new Doctor Who specials promise to deliver all the excitement and wonder that fans have come to expect from this cultural phenomenon.

"As the longest running sci-fi series in television history, Doctor Who continues to push boundaries and inspire generations of viewers, and this event is a glorious celebration of the brand's iconic heritage and exciting future!"

