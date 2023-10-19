The documentary will also include archive interviews from past Doctors, including the late William Hartnell, who played the First Doctor, through to Sylvester McCoy, who played the Seventh Doctor.

Tennant will also share some insights into what it's like to be the Time Lord and how his experiences compare to his predecessors.

The hour-long programme is set to air on Wednesday 1st November.

It was recently revealed that much of Doctor Who's classic series will be coming to BBC iPlayer for the first time in celebration of the show's 60th anniversary.

More than 800 episodes will be available on iPlayer from 1st November - however, the BBC recently confirmed that the back catalogue won't include the very first story, An Unearthly Child, due to a rights issue.

William Hartnell during rehearsals for Doctor Who. Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "This massive iPlayer back catalogue will be home to over 800 hours of Doctor Who content, making it the biggest ever collection of Doctor Who programming in one place but will not include the first four episodes as we do not have all the rights to those."

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies had previously said: "I'd like to thank the BBC for all the hard work to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last.

"I'm so excited for new viewers – imagine being eight years old, spending winter afternoons exploring the '60s, '70s, '80s and beyond. And we're determined this won't be a dusty museum – we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!"

Talking Doctor Who will air on BBC4 on 1st November. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

