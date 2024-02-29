"As the heat rises and May gets closer, it's exciting to reveal even more cast names," he wrote. "Bear in mind we've still got big surprises to come!"

He added: "To ramp up your anticipation, it's a joy to welcome Genesis Lynea on board. It was a great delight for me to work with Genesis on an ITV series called You and Me in 2023, and so much fun to work with her again, so soon, in a very different role."

Of course, Lynea and Jones are just the latest in a long line of stars announced for the hotly-anticipated season, which will see Gatwa joined by Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday – who we first met in the 2023 Christmas Special The House on Ruby Road.

Other cast members from that special who will reprise their roles in the new season include Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood, while Yasmin Finney will reprise her role as Rose Noble from the 60th anniversary specials.

Meanwhile, Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role as UNIT boss Kate Stewart after returning for 60th anniversary special The Giggle, while Bonnie Langford will also make a return as the classic companion Melanie "Mel" Bush, also last seen in The Giggle.

And, of course, a whole host of guest stars have been confirmed, including Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush.

And, as Davies has teased, we can expect a few more big announcements between now and May...

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

