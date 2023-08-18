For this streaming adaptation, Agents of SHIELD and The Control Room star Iain De Caestecker will play the legendary figure, who accepts control of an unstable kingdom until his infant half-brother can ascend to the throne.

While not directly connected to The Last Kingdom, the show should have no trouble grabbing the attention of Cornwell fans – here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Winter King in the UK.

How to watch The Winter King in the UK

Ken Nwosu, Iain De Caestecker and Matt Mella star in The Winter King. IJPR/ITV

The Winter King will be available to stream in the UK exclusively on ITVX before the end of the year.

The streaming service is currently eyeing a release (quite fittingly) in winter 2023, although no exact date has yet been given.

In the United States, the series is launching significantly earlier, airing weekly on streaming service MGM+ from Sunday 20th August 2023.

Fans should be wary of spoilers floating around on social media due to this gap between the US and UK release.

What is The Winter King about?

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur and Eddie Marsan as Uther in The Winter King. Simon Ridgway/ITV

The Winter King is a grounded interpretation of the legend of King Arthur – only in this version, he's no king at all.

Instead, Arthur is the custodian of the throne of Dumnonia, overseeing protection of the land while the true heir – his infant half-brother Mordred – comes of an appropriate age to rule alone.

He faces grave threats from all sides, with the Britons fighting bloody wars against one another, while also weathering brutal invasions from Saxons arriving to the east.

In order to keep their fragile grip on their homeland, the Britons will need to unify – and Arthur may be the only person who can compel them to do so.

The Winter King cast

Iain De Caestecker as Arthur and Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin in The Winter King. Simon Ridgway/ITV

Iain De Caestecker leads The Winter King cast in the iconic role of Arthur, which follows a string of other high-profile gigs, including Marvel's Agents of SHIELD as well as BBC dramas Us, Roadkill and The Control Room.

He's joined by a large ensemble cast, which includes some familiar characters from the Arthurian mythos, including Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie) as powerful druid Merlin and Ellie James (I May Destroy You) as his gifted priestess Nimue.

Valene Kane (Blue Lights) also features as Morgan, half-sister to Arthur and a devout believer in the pagan ways, while Stuart Campbell (SAS Rogue Heroes) co-stars as an aspiring warrior called Derfel Cadarn.

Other key players include Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as Arthur's ruthless father Uther, Daniel Ings (The Gold) as his formidable champion Owain and Simon Merrells (Good Omens) as loathsome rival king, Gundleus.

You can also expect to see Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere, Ken Nwosu (Rain Dogs) as Sagramor, Andrew Gower (Carnival Row) as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes (Keeping Faith) as Gorfydd and Billy Postlethwaite (Silo) as Cadwys.

Is there a trailer for The Winter King?

Yes! The trailer for The Winter King dropped in July 2023, introducing the dangerous world of the show – watch now:

The Winter King is coming soon to ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

