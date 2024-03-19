Moffat said of his return: "Yes, OK, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you?

"There was begging, there was pleading but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor I couldn't be happier.

"Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

More like this

Steven Moffat standing in front of a Weeping Angel. Richard Ansett

What's more, it's been announced that BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated director Julie Anne Robinson will be directing episodes of the new season, including Moffat's.

She said: "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney Plus. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits.

"I've always admired Russell T Davies and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly, alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson.

"Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said, 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney Plus. It was an incredible experience."

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC

Moffat has addressed rumours of his return multiple times – never quite ruling it out, telling RadioTimes.com that he would "have to be insane" to come back.

He added at this year's Radio Times Covers Party: "Look at my ageing face. How can I fit in? And I know, because I've seen the feedback, that people think I'm being evasive on the subject.

"The truth is, if I say anything negative about Doctor Who it goes everywhere, like boom, everywhere, right?

"It doesn't exactly bring joy to the world that I just say something negative about Doctor Who. The fact is, it's fine without me."

Clearly, though, it's better with! Moffat helmed Doctor Who from 2010, when Matt Smith took over as the Eleventh Doctor, to 2017, when Peter Capaldi finished his reign as the Twelfth Doctor.

However, he had previously written for the show multiple times before that – from the Comic Relief special The Curse of Fatal Death to various Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant episodes.

He's also known for creating some of the show's most terrifying monsters – from the Weeping Angels and the Silence, to the Empty Child.

There's no doubt fans will be absolutely thrilled to see him back.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who will return in May. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.