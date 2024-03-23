However, there are a couple of returning stars in the trailer, too — fans have been quick to celebrate Bonnie Langford's comeback, and Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart is back in the mix as well.

David also said on Instagram: "And this is just the beginning, we have epic tales to come! Alongside the most intimate and heartfelt stories too. Monsters, gods, villains, babies… and a very precise distance?" Who knows what that could mean? Anyone?!

The Doctor Who season 1 trailer, including Bonnie Langford in some moped action, can be seen in full below.

Fans will remember that Bonnie Langford first played Mel Bush in 1986, starring alongside Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor and sticking around for Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor as well.

Langford's Mel left the show in 1987, before popping up again in 1993's Dimensions in Time special, and then the modern era's The Power of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker's final episode from 2022) and The Giggle (Ncuti Gatwa's introduction episode in 2023).

With Mel now working at UNIT, it shouldn't come as any surprise that she'll pop up in the new season. But still, it's nice to see her in the trailer being properly involved in some on-road action.

The Doctor Who season 1 trailer is scored to David Bowie's Changes, with the lyrics to the song tying in perfectly with the imagery on screen.

"Time may change me, but I can't trace time" is the dramatic lyric deployed at the end of the trailer, potentially hinting that the Doctor and Ruby Sunday could go through some significant changes this season as they embark on their first joint adventures in time and space.

Other highlights in the trailer include a great gag about The Butterfly Effect (speaking of time and changes), a not-so-subtle nod to Bridgerton, and an epic landing of the TARDIS at UNIT HQ. Actually, do you know what, we're gonna watch the trailer again right now.

Doctor Who will return on 11th May. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

