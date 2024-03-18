Moffat did not comment specifically on the iPlayer news – which has drawn fierce criticism from a large proportion of UK fans – but he did jokingly add: "Speaking as a fan, I can’t wait to complain about it!!!"

That prompted Davies to respond: "Back in your box!"

Whovians have been vocal about the decision to debut the new episodes on streaming at midnight, a move which many have pointed out sees the show arrive at a more convenient time for viewers across the Atlantic and which could diminish the event nature of watching the series as it airs on Saturday nights.

Many of those fans voiced their concerns under Davies's aforementioned Instagram post, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) pointing out that the showrunner had liked a number of those comments, which they felt perhaps indicated that he agreed with their worries.

Steven Moffat. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

However, it should be said that Davies also liked comments praising the announcement, and so it's probably not worth reading too much into this activity.

The release date news was initially made official on Friday (15th March) with Davies saying: "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together."

Teasing the season to come, he added: "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

We already know that among the string of new episodes, there will be an instalment set in the Regency era, while another will be set during the 1960s, featuring The Beatles.

Most recently, Davies confirmed that Shadow & Bone star Genesis Lynea will be joining the season 14 cast in addition to The Winter King's Gwïon Morris Jones. They join previously announced guest cast members, which include Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush.

