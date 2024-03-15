The episodes will then arrive on BBC One later that day, before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

That will continue for the rest of the season, with viewers being able to choose when they tune in for the Fifteenth Doctor's adventures, with the episodes also dropping on Disney Plus around the world at the same time.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together.

"Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

The exact release date comes after the BBC announced that season 14 would premiere in May 2024, with the news being revealed on Christmas Day, after The Church on Ruby Road aired.

It's been a long time coming for fans of the sci-fi series, who have been waiting patiently for a full Gatwa-led series after his impressive performance in The Giggle and the Christmas 2023 special with Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.

Production on the new season wrapped in July 2023, with Davies sharing a full cast and crew photo to commemorate the occasion.

BBC Director of Drama Lindsay Salt previously said that Doctor Who has "never been more ambitious and brave", saying: "There's something about this moment, the current climate in our industry, that makes our approach to risk even more essential."

Previously giving hints about what season 14 could entail at the premiere of The Star Beast, Davies waved away rumours of possible villainous comebacks.

He said: "It's very new. Ncuti's new and Millie is new, and it was new to us with Disney and the whole new era, as it were. So I didn't want to look... there are no Daleks, there are no Cybermen, I didn't want to look back too much."

We also know that among the string of new episodes, there will be an instalment set in the Regency era, while another will be set during the 1960s, featuring The Beatles.

Most recently, Davies confirmed that Shadow & Bone star Genesis Lynea will be joining the season 14 cast in addition to The Winter King's Gwïon Morris Jones. They join previously announced guest cast members, which include Jonathan Groff, Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush.

Doctor Who will return on 11th May. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

