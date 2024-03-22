The trailer also shows numerous first looks at guest stars including Indira Varma as The Duchess, Jinkx Monsoon’s musical villain, and a cheeky return for Anita Dobson as the mysterious Mrs Flood.

Millie Gibson also looks very busy as Ruby Sunday in the trailer as she and the Doctor face multiple enemies and the mystery of her origins.

We already knew that among the string of new episodes, there will be an instalment set in the Regency era, while another will be set during the 1960s, featuring The Beatles.

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives us a first look at further guest stars, including former EastEnders star Milly Zero.

Earlier in the day, fans were also treated to some funky artwork featuring our leads in the Beatles episode.

It was announced last week that the new season would open with a double header on Saturday 11th May, while it was also revealed that for the first time in Who history the episodes would debut at midnight on BBC iPlayer.

This move has caused some consternation among the show's UK fans, who feel that viewers across the Atlantic are being favoured by the new release schedule and that it could diminish the event nature of watching the series as it airs on Saturday nights.

Following the news, showrunner Russell T Davies said: "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together."

Teasing the season to come, he added: "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Doctor Who will return on 11th May. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

