Episode 3, written by former showrunner Steve Moffat, is titled 'Boom'.

The full list of episode titles is as follows:

'Space Babies' – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Julie Anne Robinson 'The Devil's Chord' – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Ben Chessell 'Boom' – written by Steven Moffat, directed by Julie Anne Robinson '73 Yards' – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams 'Dot and Bubble' – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams 'Rogue' – written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, directed by Ben Chessell 'The Legend of Ruby Sunday' – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue 'Empire of Death' – written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

With all eight episode titles now revealed, fan speculation is sure to be sent into overdrive... are there any clues held within as to the twists and turns we can expect from the upcoming season?

More like this

The new season follows 2023 Christmas special 'The Church on Ruby Road', which saw Ncuti Gatwa make his Doctor Who debut proper alongside new companion Millie Gibson, playing Ruby Sunday.

The festive episode teased the mysterious identity of a hooded figure – the birth mother of Ruby – with Michelle Greenidge (who plays Ruby's adoptive mother Carla) hinting to RadioTimes.com that she knows how the story arc will resolve.

"I might know the answer to that!" she said. "What I will say is, when the series airs… I don't think the audience are going to be ready. It is incredible. The story arc, the writing... you'll be gripped. I'm so ecstatic with how things have played out."

Read more:

Other returning cast will include Jemma Redgrave (Kate Stewart), Anita Dobson (Mrs Flood), Yasmin Finney (Rose Noble), and Bonnie Langford (Mel Bush).

Joining the returnees will be new guest cast including Aneurin Barnard, Jinkx Monsoon, Indira Varma, and Lenny Rush.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.