Doctor Who showrunner rules out 2025 celebrations for 20th anniversary of reboot
Russell T Davies explains why there won't be "anything special" to mark two decades since Rose.
Next year will mark two decades since Doctor Who rocketed back onto our screens following a nine-year absence, with Russell T Davies's superb relaunch starring Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper wowing fans and critics alike.
Those same fans will doubtless be celebrating 20 years of Rose when March rolls around, but Davies – who is once again showrunner on the BBC series – has cautioned against expecting "anything special" to observe the anniversary.
Writing in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies explained that any celebrations would come too soon after the show's celebrated its 60th year overall in 2023, with the very first episode airing in November 1963.
"Ever since I came back to this job, people have been asking me if I'm going to do anything special for the 2025 season, to celebrate the fact that it marks 20 years of new Who," he wrote.
"But to be honest… no. Sorry. I don't think that's wise.
"Even though it's a time-travel show, I don't think it looks good to have a 100th [anniversary], then a 60th, then a 20th. Let alone the fact that'll be Season 2, or Series 15, within a 20-year span. Mindboggling. Let's just look forward."
He's not wrong about the excess of anniversaries – even prior to Doctor Who's 60th, there was the BBC's own centenary, which was also marked with a special episode, The Power of the Doctor, which not only saw out Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor but also brought back classic Doctors and companions.
Regardless, there's plenty for viewers to look forward to in the coming months.
The new season of Doctor Who – season 1, or series 14, depending on your preference – is set to launch on 11th May in the UK, with the first two episodes available on iPlayer from midnight, with a BBC One broadcast following later on Saturday evening.
Ncuti Gatwa will star as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while other returning cast will include Jemma Redgrave (Kate Stewart), Anita Dobson (Mrs Flood), Michelle Greenidge (Carla Sunday), Yasmin Finney (Rose Noble), and Bonnie Langford (Mel Bush).
Joining the returnees will be new guest cast including Aneurin Barnard, Jinkx Monsoon, Indira Varma, and Lenny Rush.
Ex-showrunner Steven Moffat will also be back to write episode 3 of the eight-part series.
Doctor Who Magazine issue 602 is available now.
Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
