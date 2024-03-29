Writing in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies explained that any celebrations would come too soon after the show's celebrated its 60th year overall in 2023, with the very first episode airing in November 1963.

"Ever since I came back to this job, people have been asking me if I'm going to do anything special for the 2025 season, to celebrate the fact that it marks 20 years of new Who," he wrote.

"But to be honest… no. Sorry. I don't think that's wise.

More like this

"Even though it's a time-travel show, I don't think it looks good to have a 100th [anniversary], then a 60th, then a 20th. Let alone the fact that'll be Season 2, or Series 15, within a 20-year span. Mindboggling. Let's just look forward."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He's not wrong about the excess of anniversaries – even prior to Doctor Who's 60th, there was the BBC's own centenary, which was also marked with a special episode, The Power of the Doctor, which not only saw out Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor but also brought back classic Doctors and companions.

Regardless, there's plenty for viewers to look forward to in the coming months.

The new season of Doctor Who – season 1, or series 14, depending on your preference – is set to launch on 11th May in the UK, with the first two episodes available on iPlayer from midnight, with a BBC One broadcast following later on Saturday evening.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Ncuti Gatwa will star as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, while other returning cast will include Jemma Redgrave (Kate Stewart), Anita Dobson (Mrs Flood), Michelle Greenidge (Carla Sunday), Yasmin Finney (Rose Noble), and Bonnie Langford (Mel Bush).

Joining the returnees will be new guest cast including Aneurin Barnard, Jinkx Monsoon, Indira Varma, and Lenny Rush.

Ex-showrunner Steven Moffat will also be back to write episode 3 of the eight-part series.

Read more:

Doctor Who Magazine issue 602 is available now.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.