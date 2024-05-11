Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies had previously teased that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor would be going up against this fantastical "pantheon" and has now let slip a new, intriguing detail.

In an interview on companion show Doctor Who Unleashed, Davies revealed that the Toymaker – last seen in episode The Giggle, played by Neil Patrick Harris – is not the head of the pantheon.

"[We're] keeping going with this fantastical strand of this pantheon of Gods – some of us call them the Gods of Chaos," he said.

"Introducing these gods, it starts to link them together and Maestro [played by Jinkx Monsoon] is actually the child of the Toymaker.

"The Toymaker seems to be the supreme being of this pantheon [but] he’s not. There’s plenty of discoveries to come with that."

Intriguing? So if the Toymaker's not in charge, who is?

There have of course been multiple references in recent Doctor Who episodes to "one who waits" – this mysterious figure was first mentioned by The Toymaker when he challenged the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) to a game in The Giggle.

"I came to this universe with such delight," he said. "I played them all, Doctor – I toyed with supernovas, turned galaxies into spinning tops, I gambled with God and made him a jack-in-the-box."

But then, the Toymaker makes a confession: "There's only one player I didn't dare face – The One Who Waits. I saw it, hiding, and I ran."

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf,James Pardon

In new episode The Devil's Chord, after being defeated by the Doctor, the villainous Maestro also warns: "The One Who Waits is almost here."

Futher back, in 60th anniversary episode The Star Beast, The Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) revealed itself to be in the employ of a figure it referred to as "the boss".

Are "the boss" and "The One Who Waits" one and the same – and are they the "supreme being" that's leading the Gods of Chaos? Are they truly more powerful than the Toymaker and Maestro? And is any of this related to Ruby Sunday's mysterious origins?

Only time will tell...

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 18th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

