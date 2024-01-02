While it's not out of the ordinary for actors to play different roles in the show, it's definitely unusual for it to happen this quickly – leading fans to wonder if there's more to her than meets the eye.

So, who could Susan Twist's character be? Fans have plenty of theories.

Who is Susan Twist's character in Doctor Who?

So, first of all Twist cropped up in the opening scenes of Wild Blue Yonder as a maid accompanying Isaac Newton (played by Nathaniel Curtis). She was only seen briefly in the episode but the character was named as Mrs Merridew.

Next, fans noticed Twist at the concert played by Ruby's band in The Church on Ruby Road. This time she was playing an unnamed character who made a request of the band: "Can you do Gaudete?"

Gaudete, which means 'Rejoice Ye' in Latin, is a Christmas carol thought to have been composed in the 16th century. We're not sure if this will have any bearing in the show's future but, when it comes to showrunner Russell T Davies, nothing can be overlooked!

Susan Twist as Mrs Merridew in Doctor Who's Wild Blue Yonder. BBC

It isn't confirmed but some fans also think Twist appeared in the trailer for season 14 (also now known as the new season 1) of the show, which will be Ncuti Gatwa's first full season as the Fifteenth Doctor. The character in question is standing at the top of the cliff as the Doctor says: "Ruby, there are powers beyond the universe."

Some fans think Twist's character will have something to do with Triad Technology, a company name that was spotted on set when season 14 was filming. Some are convinced they saw the name Susan Triad on a poster of Twist in Russell T Davies's office during an interview he gave during Imagine... Russell T Davies: The Doctor and Me. Could she be a new villain – perhaps a tech mogul?

There are other mysteries that still haven't been solved from the 60th anniversary episodes and the Christmas special too. Maybe Twist's character has something to do with Ruby's birth mother – 0r she's the Meep's boss, who was referenced in The Star Beast. Could she have something to do with the woman who picked up the gold tooth that trapped the Master in The Giggle?

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet but there are so many exciting possibilities – fingers crossed we'll find out more in Gatwa's first season!

Who is actress Susan Twist?

Susan Twist has had various roles across TV, radio, and stage. Early in her career, she was known for appearing in various episodes of Brookside, and she's since appeared in Doctors, In the Flesh, Coronation Street and The Archers.

As for her stage career, she's appeared in productions like The Three Musketeers, Prize Night, Jack Flash and Taming of the Shrew.

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

