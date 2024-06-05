The cast list for The Legend of Ruby Sunday credits Twist as Susan Triad. The name might not be new to some fans, after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a poster with that name in Russell T Davies's office in the programme Imagine... Russell T Davies.

Some fans have theorised that Twist is actually playing a TARDIS, due to S Triad being an anagram of TARDIS. However, the full extent of Twist's role in the finale is yet to be revealed.

Twist has cropped up in a guest role in every single episode of Doctor Who season 14 and some of the 60th anniversary specials, playing different characters across time and space, including a hiker in 73 Yards and Penny Pepper-Bean in Dot and Bubble, so fans are clamouring for some answers to the season-long mystery.

More like this

Susan Twist in Doctor Who: Boom. BBC

The cast list for The Legend of Ruby Sunday also includes a monumental roster of returning Doctor Who talents, including Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge Stewart, Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush, Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday, and Nicholas Briggs as the voice of The Vlinx!

Also on the cast list are Alexander Devrient as Colonel Ibrahim, Lenny Rush as Morris Gibbons, Genesis Lynea as Harriet, Fela Lufadeju as Bailey Sinclair, Tachia Newall as Colonel Chidozie, Jasmine Bayes as Corporal Sullivan, and Aidan Cook as The Vlinx.

An official synopsis for the episode reads: "The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleash the greatest evil of all."

Showrunner Russell T Davies has previously described the two-part finale as "devastating".

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added to RadioTimes.com at the Doctor Who season 14 premiere: "I have to say, we are dropping these episodes at midnight, and if ever you’re going to stay up until midnight with a bottle of cider or a box of chocolates and sit there and watch Doctor Who, I would recommend it for that one - because you will be screaming.

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things. Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

Doctor Who continues Saturdays on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.