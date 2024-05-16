Meanwhile, the episode synopsis says that "in a rain-lashed pub, the locals sit in fear of ancient legends coming to life".

Leading the episode's guest cast, as had already been announced, is Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders) as politician Roger ap Gwilliam.

He will be joined by Siân Phillips (Good Omens) as Enid Meadows, Maxine Evans (Call the Midwife) as Lowri Palin, Hilary Hobson as The Woman, Sion Pritchard (Mammoth) as Joshua Steele, Gwion Morris Jones (The Winter King) as Ifor Jones, Elan Davies as Thin Lucy and Glyn Pritchard (Andor) as Eddie Jones.

Meanwhile, Susan Twist will also be back in her next mysterious role, this time playing a character simply referred to in the credits as "Hiker".

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. Yoshitaka Kono/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Twist has previously appeared in other small roles in recent episodes Wild Blue Yonder, The Church on Ruby Road, Space Babies and The Devil's Chord, and is also set to have a role in Boom.

Back in March 2023, showrunner Russell T Davies raved about 73 Yards, telling Michael Ball on Radio 2: "I watched episode 4 last night and I think it's one of the greatest things I've ever made in my life so I'm very, very happy with it. It's looking so good Michael, I love it."

Beyond 73 Yards, there are four more episodes of the current Doctor Who season left to air – Dot and Bubble, Rogue, The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 18th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

