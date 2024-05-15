Russell T Davies's second major reinvention of the long-running sci-fi drama kicked off earlier this month with a light-hearted double-bill consisting of Space Babies and The Devil's Chord.

This week's effort, simply titled Boom, is penned by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who famously wrote Blink (the first appearance of the Weeping Angels) during Davies's first tenure on the series.

It's a more serious and utterly thrilling chapter – you can read our full Boom review now.

Little is known yet about 73 Yards, but the adventure is said to be inspired by Welsh folk horror. This eerie motion poster for the episode certainly does support that theory.

Doctor Who season 14 consists of eight episodes in total, which will be rolling out on BBC One and iPlayer until late June, when the much-hyped finale Empire of Death hits – we are not prepared.

If you can't wait for more Who content, BBC Three has a special titled Becoming the Doctor scheduled for 8:05pm on the same night as 73 Yards, which will explore how several former stars as well as Ncuti Gatwa have approached the legendary role.

It will follow the customary Doctor Who Unleashed (at 7:35pm), hosted by Steffan Powell, in which fans get a look inside the making of the episode – covering everything from costumes to locations to the show's fearsome monsters.

Gatwa co-stars in Doctor Who opposite Coronation Street's Millie Gibson, with plenty of big-name guest stars also set to make an appearance over the course of this new era.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

