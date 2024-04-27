Showrunner Russell T Davies chatted to RadioTimes.com about the new season of Doctor Who, including the final episode.

So, what can we expect from that grand finale?

Well, Davies said: "I have to say, we are dropping these episodes at midnight, and if ever you’re going to stay up until midnight with a bottle of cider or a box of chocolates and sit there and watch Doctor Who, I would recommend it for that one - because you will be screaming.

More like this

"Try to stay unspoilt, because it’s so hard to be unspoilt with things. Try, try, try, and you will have a whale of a time with that one."

This isn't the first time that Davies has teased something major coming in the finale, which is called Empire of Death, and will air on 22nd June.

While it may be a little way off, the final episode is set to be the "most devastating" of the new era, and could quite possibly be the biggest yet.

Speaking in this month's issue of SFX, Davies said there will be a "running theme and running story that's going to build and build and build to 'The Most Devastating Finale'".

Davies referred to it as "literally, the biggest finale ever", and said: "There's some shots of that in the trailers coming up. Oh my god, you're gonna die."

The new season premieres on Saturday 11th May, with the first two episodes being released at once, and debuts on BBC iPlayer at midnight - giving fans all around the world the chance to watch episodes at the same time.

The change in scheduling has certainly divided viewers, but Davies has since acknowledged the backlash, speaking about the "future" of television that includes the growing popularity of streaming services like Disney Plus, where Doctor Who will be released internationally.

Writing in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies wrote: "And now we have 2024. With plenty of warning of the new pattern, for you to plan ahead and choose your own viewing. And that’s the point: choice. You’re not having to change your habits to fit the show, the show is changing to fit you.

"And it’s changing to adopt the patterns of all modern TV shows. Yes, I think all of them, very soon. This is the future, and it’s here, right now."

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

