Joined by companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson), the Doctor will travel back to the 1960s to meet the Beatles, head for an adventure in the regency period alongside a character played by Jonathan Groff, and meet Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain.

There's so much to look forward to and so many new characters to meet. But, for now, here's everything we know so far about the cast of Doctor Who season 14. Buckle in!

Doctor Who season 14 cast: Full list of actors and characters

The following actors have been confirmed for Doctor Who season 14.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon as TBC

Jonathan Groff as TBC

Here's all you need to know so far...

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf/Nwaka Okparaeke

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from the planet Gallifrey, who travels across space and time in their TARDIS.

Gatwa, who is playing the 15th incarnation, made his explosive first appearance as the Doctor in The Giggle, the final 60th anniversary special, which aired in November.

Gatwa made Doctor Who history alongside David Tennant with a bi-generation, which saw the Doctor splitting into two rather than having the old Doctor replace the new.

The special ended with Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor staying with the Nobles and Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor flying away in his shiny new TARDIS - complete with a jukebox.

We were properly introduced to Gatwa's Doctor in the 2023 Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road - which started with a scene of the Time Lord dancing in a club just before he met companion Ruby.

After battling a horde of goblins, the pair of them were seen flying away in the TARDIS - witnessed by very curious neighbour Mrs Flood. As for where season 14 will take them, only time will tell!

Previously teasing what his Doctor is like, Gatwa told Zoe Ball on her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show: "He’s a bit mischievous. I guess he’s a bit flirty, he’s a bit cheeky, a bit mischievous."

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education. He also played one of the Kens in Barbie and is also starring in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

After much speculation about who would take over the keys to the TARDIS after Jodie Whittaker, Gatwa was announced as the Fifteenth Doctor in May 2022.

He said at the time: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday for Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby Sunday is the Doctor's companion. We first met Ruby in the 2023 Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, which not only showed her having a mountain of bad lack, but also delved into her mysterious backstory.

Ruby was left on the doorstep of a church as a baby, with the Christmas special showing her birth mother as a hooded figure - we can only assume we're going to see more of her in seasons to come!

She was adopted by Carla (played by Michelle Greenidge), with the episode showing their close bond - and Ruby's bond with her adoptive grandmother, Cherry, played by Angela Wynter.

The end of the episode sees Ruby realise that the Doctor is a time traveller, and grab her jacket before running full speed into the TARDIS for the adventures to come.

Showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that we'll see more of Ruby's backstory in episodes to come, telling SFX: "Not every question is answered in the Christmas special, and that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth. No hype! I swear that’s true."

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Gibson is best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Gibson was cast as Ruby Sunday in November 2022, with the actress saying at the time: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side? I just can’t wait to get started."

Bonnie Langford plays Melanie "Mel" Bush

Doctor Who's Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Who is Melanie Bush? Melanie Bush is a classic companion of the Doctor's, and first appeared alongside Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor, making her debut on the show in 1986. When Baker left the show, she stayed, starring alongside Sylvester McCoy, who played the Seventh Doctor.

Bonnie Langford left the show in 1987, with McCoy previously telling RadioTimes.com that he had to fight for her to have a proper exit scene. However, it wouldn't be her last appearance on the show. In 2022, she appeared in The Power of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker's final episode, as part of the "Companion Support Group".

In June 2023, it was announced that Langford would return to the series once more alongside Gatwa and Gibson. She said at the time: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back.

"To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal.”

The character had an unannounced appearance alongside David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor in the 60th anniversary special The Giggle prior to her return in season 14.

Where have I seen Bonnie Langford before? Langford is an icon of stage and screen, appearing in productions across the West End and Broadway. On TV, she's also known for her role as Carmel Kazemi in EastEnders.

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

Who is Carla Sunday? Carla Sunday is Ruby's adoptive mother. While she's fostered 33 children over the years, Ruby is the only one who's ever stayed permanently.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Michelle Greenidge said: "Carla's bond with Ruby is very special, and there isn't anything Carla wouldn't do for Ruby. Their love for each other is very strong."

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge has had an illustrious career on stage and screen, and is known for roles in After Life, I May Destroy You and It's A Sin.

She previously worked with her on-screen mother, Angela Wynter, in a 2018 play at the Royal Court. She told RadioTimes.com: "I was overjoyed when I learned that Angela was playing my on-screen mum – she's such an established part of the acting scene and also such a sweetheart with it, so I knew from the off that we would work really well together as a family unit."

Angela Wynter plays Cherry Sunday

Cherry (Angela Wynter) in Doctor Who. Lara Cornell/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Who is Cherry Sunday? Cherry Sunday is Ruby's adoptive grandmother - a no-nonsense woman who clearly has all the love in the world for her family. We first met her in The Church on Ruby Road and, thankfully, it was confirmed that she'll be back for more in season 14.

Where have I seen Angela Wynter before? Wynter is known for various roles across TV, but is perhaps best known for playing Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. She's also appeared in Time, Three Little Birds, Call the Midwife, Vampire Academy and This Is England.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who's The Church on Ruby Road. BBC Studios 2023,James Pardon

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is Ruby's next-door neighbour, but The Church on Ruby Road revealed there's much more to her than meets the eye. In the final moments of the Christmas special, it's revealed that Mrs Flood knows exactly what a TARDIS is.

Who she is remains to be seen, but Davies has teased that it'll be a "slow-burn" mystery for fans.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson has also had a wealth of roles across her career so far - perhaps most prominently, Angie Watts in EastEnders. She's also appeared in the likes of Hotel Babylon, Urban Gothic and Red Dwarf.

Jemma Redgrave plays Kate Stewart

Kate Lethbridge Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) in Doctor Who. BBC Studios 2023/Alistair Heap

Who is Kate Stewart? Kate Stewart has had a long history in Doctor Who. As the daughter of the iconic brigadier (played by Nicholas Courtney), she's also head of UNIT and an ally of the Doctor.

Kate first appeared in Doctor Who in 2012 with The Power of Three, and has met various incarnations of the Doctor. Most recently, she appeared in the 60th anniversary specials and helped the Doctor defeat the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris) in The Giggle.

Where have I seen Jemma Redgrave before? Redgrave has also appeared in series including Howards End, The Grid and Silent Witness. Recently, she also lent her voice to romcom Red, White & Royal Blue as the Narrator.

Yasmin Finney plays Rose Noble

Rose (Yasmin Finney) in Doctor Who. BBC Studios 2023/Alistair Heap

Who is Rose Noble? Rose Noble is the daughter of Catherine Tate companion Donna Noble and was introduced to audiences in the 60th anniversary special The Star Beast. Before she appeared on the show, Finney confirmed Rose would be a trans character, and that side of her identity is celebrated within the first special.

The end of The Star Beast showed Donna being able to transfer some of the regeneration energy that Donna absorbed in Journey's End to her daughter, with the pair of them being able to safely release it.

While Rose was seen in the final scenes of The Giggle, when the Fourteenth Doctor stayed behind to spend some time with the Nobles, the trailer for the upcoming season confirmed her return.

Where have I seen Yasmin Finney before? Finney is best known for her role as Elle Argent in Heartstopper.

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Indira Varma. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Who is The Duchess? We don't know much about The Duchess just yet - but we do know that she'll be a terrifying villain. Announcing Varma's casting in May 2023, Davies teased: "I'm overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when The Duchess unleashes her terror."

There are plenty of theories floating about, though, including whether she could be the woman who picked up the gold tooth the Master was trapped in when the Toymaker dropped it in The Giggle. Or could she be the Meep's boss, who was teased in The Star Beast? Or perhaps The One Who Waits? So many possibilities!

Where have I seen Indira Varma before? Varma is known for various roles across TV and film, including Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, The Capture, For Life and Carnival Row. As Davies mentioned, she's also no stranger to the Whoniverse, playing Suzie Costello in Torchwood.

Jinkx Monsoon plays TBC

Jinkx Monsoon for Doctor Who season 14. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Who is Jinkx Monsoon's character? While we don't have name, we do know Jinkx Monsoon will play a villain. We've seen them in costume and they look completely menacing - plus, they've been described by Davies as the Doctor's "most powerful enemy yet".

It's safe to say that, judging by their piano-themed costume, Monsoon's role will be related to music in some way. It's thought that Monsoon will appear in an upcoming episode of the series titled The Devil's Chord.

Where have I seen Jinkx Monsoon before? Monsoon first rose to fame when they won season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race. They later won All Stars 7, becoming the first two-time winner of Drag Race.

Monsoon is also no stranger to acting, having appeared in series like AJ and the Queen, Blood & Makeup and Blame the Hero.

Speaking when they were first cast, Monsoon said: "I've always loved Doctor Who. It was the one show that my husband and I could agree on.

"We're celebrating queer people in the media and that's possibly what's riling up the GOP (Republican Party) so much. They can't stand that we are finally getting our room and our position in the world. We're finally taking up our space and it's p***ing a lot of people off. And I love it."

Jonathan Groff plays TBC

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/James Pardon

Who is Jonathan Groff's character? Groff's character is also currently unnamed, but he'll join the Doctor and Ruby on a regency adventure. He's been described as a "key" character, and we've also been treated to glorious shots of the three of them in costume.

Where have I seen Jonathan Groff before? As well as an impressive career on stage, Groff is well-known for roles like Kristoff in Frozen, King George in Hamilton, Holden Ford in Mindhunter and Jesse St James in Glee.

Groff said at the time of his casting in Doctor Who: "I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!"

Lenny Rush plays Morris

Lenny Rush as Morris in Doctor Who. BBC

Who is Morris? Not much is known about 14-year-old Morris just yet, but Davies confirmed the character will be part of a story exploring "the Doctor's greatest nightmare". Rush is known for his comedic performances, so we wouldn't be surprised if his role makes the most of that!

Where have I seen Lenny Rush before? At the age of 15, Rush has appeared in series like Dodger and Best Interests and won a BAFTA for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable?. Most recently, Rush won Taskmaster's New Year's Treat.

As news of his Doctor Who casting broke, Rush said: "It’s an absolute honour to be part of Doctor Who, one of the most iconic shows on television - and wow, what a dream come true!"

Alexander Devrient plays Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient) in Doctor Who's The Giggle. BBC Studios 2023,Alistair Heap

Who is Colonel Christopher Ibrahim? Colonel Christopher Ibrahim is a member of staff at UNIT, and will play a key role in supporting Kate Stewart in episodes to come.

Davies said: "Ibrahim is a UNIT stalwart, serving loyally alongside Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. But even he’s barely prepared for the dangers to come. It’s good to make Alexander part of the family. Let’s hope Colonel Ibrahim survives!"

Where have I seen Alexander Devrient before? Devrient is known for roles in series like The Lazarus Project, Ted Lasso, Motherland and Industry.

Aneurin Barnard plays Roger ap Gwilliam

Aneurin Barnard. Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Who is Roger ap Gwilliam? Roger ap Gwilliam is a British politician affiliated with a party called the Albion Party. Actor Barnard was seen filming on set alongside posters with the campaign slogan: "For a bigger, better and bolder Britain."

Where have I seen Aneurin Barnard before? Barnard is known for roles in Dunkirk, The Goldfinch and Cilla.

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

