Doctor Who has often made families of companions important throughout the series (as we recently saw with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble and her family) so we could be seeing more of the Sundays throughout the series.

Here's everything we know so far about Cherry Sunday and the iconic actress who plays her.

Who plays Ruby's nan Cherry Sunday in Doctor Who?

Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders BBC

Ruby's nan Cherry Sunday is played by Angela Wynter, who lots of fans are sure to recognise.

Wynter is perhaps most recognisable for her role as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. The actress appeared in EastEnders consistently from 2003 to 2008, returning for a guest appearance in 2017. In 2023, she reprised the role. In 2021, she also joined the cast of Doctors.

The actress is also known for her stage work, including a role in To Rahtid at the Young Vic Studio in 1996.

Who is Cherry Sunday in Doctor Who?

Angela Wynter BBC STUDIOS 2023,Jeff Spicer

Cherry is Ruby's nan, a no-nonsense and steadfast character - and it's clear that she'll do anything for her family.

She previously told Doctor Who Magazine of the Sunday family: "It has a special feel to it because it’s all female. We’re all pretty volatile and mercurial, and very loving and amusing. My character, Cherry, even though she can be quite ratty, she’s also charming. It’s a nice place to be, the whole work environment and the kindness and cheerfulness of everyone.

"It’s great. I’ll tell you what, working with all of them and Ncuti, is so sweet. It’s so sugary.”

