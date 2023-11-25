So, after a 13-month wait, did The Star Beast live up to expectations? RadioTimes.com's Executive Editor Morgan Jeffery and Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor Louise Griffin give their thoughts!

The first of the specials sees the iconic duo reunite for the first time in 15 years - but things are very different for Tate's Donna Noble.

David Tennant, Karl Collins and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who: The Star Beast BBC

She's got a daughter now, Rose Noble (played by Yasmin Finney) and remembers nothing of her adventures with the Doctor after he was forced to wipe her memories to save her life.

But, when a spaceship crashes into London, an adorable creature called the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) rocks up, apparently pursued by aliens called the Wrarth Warriors, it's clear something's up.

The episode ends with the Doctor and Donna back in the TARDIS, headed to who knows where? However, we did get a little glimpse of the next secretive episode, Wild Blue Yonder, in a post-episode trailer.

Wild Blue Yonder – written by showrunner Russell T Davies – promises to take the Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Catherine Tate) "farther than ever before".

Speaking at a Q&A following a screening of The Star Beast, Davies said: "It's weird, the next one, it's kind of scary. It's not super scary, it's just weird."

The new teaser isn't giving much away – we see the TARDIS duo land aboard what appears to be a deserted spacecraft, only to detect life signs...

"What are they?" asks a petrified Donna, as she and her best friend appear to be cornered by an unseen menace...

As for what's ahead for the pair, only time will tell...

Doctor Who's second anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

