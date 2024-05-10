That's certainly the case with Ruby, as we have already met her adoptive mother Carla and Carla's own mother Cherry, both of whom are set to return in the new season. But just what do we know about Carla so far and what has actor Michelle Greenidge said about playing the character?

Who is Carla Sunday?

Michelle Greenidge in Doctor Who James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Carla Sunday is Ruby's adoptive mother, who first took Ruby in as a foster child when she was found on the doorstep of the church on Ruby Road.

Carla is traditionally a foster mother, and has fostered 33 children over the years. However, Ruby is the only one who Carla and adopted, and who has stayed permanently.

They lived together in Manchester for most of Ruby's life, but later moved to London to take care of Carla's mother Cherry.

In the 2023 Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, Carla took in a new foster child, Lulubelle, who was targeted by goblins trying to eat her. The Doctor and Ruby saved Lulubelle, but the goblins then took the opportunity to travel back through time and take Ruby as a baby.

This led to the Doctor witnessing an alternate version of Carla, one who had only ever fostered a small number of the children the other version had, and whose life was without joy having never met Ruby.

The Doctor fixed the timeline, restoring Ruby to her proper place, meaning everything went back to normal. Ruby then ran off to find the Doctor in the TARDIS.

What has Michelle Greenidge said about playing Carla Sunday?

Michelle Greenidge at the Doctor Who premiere. BBC Studios/Jonanthan Birch

Greenidge spoke with RadioTimes.com about playing Carla, admitting that a big draw to the role for her was working with showrunner Russell T Davies again, having previously appeared in his series It's a Sin.

"He is just an incredible talent," she explained. "The scripts are just so enthralling, you can really become immersed in all of the characters. He's so great at writing the story arcs and everything is so tightly-written.

"The word is overused, but Russell, he is genuinely a genius. Any show that Russell's involved with, you're lucky to be involved with – it’s a blessing."

Of Carla's relationship with Ruby, Greenidge said: "Carla's bond with Ruby is very special, and there isn't anything Carla wouldn't do for Ruby. Their love for each other is very strong."

The actor also spoke about working with Ruby star Millie Gibson and Cherry star Angela Wynter, the latter of whom she previously worked with on a stage play at the Royal Court in 2018.

"I was overjoyed when I learned that Angela was playing my on-screen mum," Greenidge said. "She's such an established part of the acting scene and also such a sweetheart with it, so I knew from the off that we would work really well together as a family unit.

"It's a lovely, busy, complicated, modern family – three generations of wonderful women under one roof. They are defiant, independent women, bonded together in a loving and caring family.

"I think it's really important with the roles that we play that it comes from a place of real truth, so it was definitely a real help that there was an instant natural bond between myself, Millie and Angela."

What has Michelle Greenidge starred in before?

Diane Morgan as Mandy and Michelle Greenidge as Lola in Mandy. BBC/BBC Studios Comedy/Richard Harrison

Greenidge has had major roles in After Life, in which she played Valerie, It's a Sin as Rosa, Code 404 as Judith and Mandy as Lola.

Meanwhile, she has also had roles in episodes of Doctors, Casualty, I May Destroy You, Small Axe, Adult Material, King Gary, Grantchester, Alex Rider and The Witchfinder.

On the big screen, she has appeared in films including Cruella and Venom: Let There be Carnage.

