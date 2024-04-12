Starring as Nina and Evie's older brother Bo, Carlyle is a world away from his role in the heart-wrenching Russell T Davies hit series.

When asked whether he's excited for viewers to see him tackle an entirely different character, Carlyle exclusively told RadioTimes.com: “I think so, yeah. I do feel like I've got funny bones and with theatre, it's been a strength for me.

"But then of course I do It's a Sin and I think Gloria/Gregory had a lot of fun, life, energy and vibrancy in moments of their character but equally, the big bit I'm known for is the heart-wrenching stuff and what goes on in his story."

Roscoe (Omari Douglas), Jill (Lydia West), Gregory "Gloria" (David Carlyle), Colin (Callum Scott Howells) and Ash (Nathaniel Curtis) in It's a Sin. Channel 4

He added: "I was definitely keen to let myself off the leash a bit here and flex those comedy muscles."

It's a Sin went on to be a global phenomenon of a series, with Carlyle nominated for a 2022 BAFTA and BAFTA Scotland Audience Award for his emotionally driven portrayal of Gloria.

But did the actor feel any pressure taking on this new comedic role?

"To be honest, the bit I felt the most pressure about was the drunken scenes because it's actually very difficult to be drunk," he admits.

"It's so technical and there's quite a lot of funny, comedic lines in that. Comedy is weirdly a much more technical process than drama and I relish that, you have to be aware of where the joke is in the episode or the series."

The new series comes from Fleabag and The Tourist producers Two Brothers Pictures. Created by Storrie and Matilda Curtis, we follow Nina as she's floored by her sister's engagement news but Bo, as the older brother, is a little bit more of an outsider in their family.

Having gone through his fair share of broken relationships himself and having a bit of a penchant for the wrong kind of partner, Bo embodies the kinds of struggles and changes going on throughout the series.

Kat Ronney as Evie, David Carlyle as Bo, Sally Howitt as Diane, Greg Hemphill as Ade and Ashley Storrie as Nina in Dinosaur. BBC/Two Brothers Pictures/Mark Mainz

Chatting more about his character, Carlyle said: "He's a bit of an outsider really in the sibling group and in the family. It feels like he just wants to keep his distance and keep things kind of normal in the sense that he doesn't want big changes in his life, he just wants to be a bit of a sheep.

"I kind of like that he always crops up just as Nina's about to tip over the edge. I feel like there's a kind of Mercutio nature to that, that he just seems to be there just when he needs to be. Their relationship isn't completely lovey-dovey and what you might consider really good siblings – there's a disconnect there, there's a detachment."

He added: "As Nina and Evie's relationship has to change so too does Nina and Bo's. What she isn't getting from her younger sister because her younger sister's now in this new relationship, she starts to get from Bo. Bo is changed by his relationship with Nina improving."

According to the official series synopsis: "When Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honour, Nina is floored. Forced to reconcile with her sister's impulsive decision, Nina grapples with what this new challenge means, leading to a surprising journey of self-discovery."

Dinosaur will air on BBC Scotland from Sunday 14th April, BBC Three from Tuesday 16th April and BBC One from Friday 19th April. All episodes will be available on iPlayer.

