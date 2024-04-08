Things escalate when Scott is appointed head of the Neighbourhood Watch, and their argument culminates in Neil triggering a power cut across the entire street on Christmas Eve.

As everyone is forced to evacuate but Neil and Scott are left on guard, they find they have to settle their differences when the local crime family decide to rob every house on the street in a single night.

Rebekah Staton as Alice in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert

The special comes from the BAFTA-winning team behind Ghosts, Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas, along with McCausland, and will go into production this month.

McCausland said: "Talk about a back of an envelope idea that has got out of hand - we are now making a Christmas comedy film, and it's going to be awesome.

"I can't wait to get up to some hilarious mayhem with Lee and bring some festive spirit into people's living rooms this Christmas!"

Mack added: "I love Chris McCausland, I love the script and I love Christmas. Where do I sign?"

The rest of the cast is filled out by Rebekah Staton (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies), Sarah Alexander (Father Brown), Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones), Emily Coates (The Little Mermaid), Josiah Eloi, Millie Kiss (An American in Austen), Tupele Dorgu (Coronation Street), Sunil Patel (Alice & Jack), Susan Kyd (Doctors) and Donna Preston (Good Omens).

Bad Tidings follows previous Sky Christmas originals including The Heist Before Christmas, Christmas Carole and This Is Christmas.

Bad Tidings will air on Sky Christmas 2024. Sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

