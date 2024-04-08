Lee Mack and Chris McCausland lead Sky Christmas special Bad Tidings
Mack and McCausland will play warring neighbours in the special from the writing team behind Ghosts.
We may only be in April, but already we're getting news of this year's festive programming, with Lee Mack (Not Going Out) and Chris McCausland (The Wonders of the World I Can't See) heading up a Sky Christmas special.
In the special, Mack plays grumpy home security expert Neil, while McCausland plays his blind neighbour Scott, who insists on keeping his Christmas lights illuminated all year round, winding Neil up - who doesn't share the love for Scott that comes other neighbours.
Things escalate when Scott is appointed head of the Neighbourhood Watch, and their argument culminates in Neil triggering a power cut across the entire street on Christmas Eve.
As everyone is forced to evacuate but Neil and Scott are left on guard, they find they have to settle their differences when the local crime family decide to rob every house on the street in a single night.
The special comes from the BAFTA-winning team behind Ghosts, Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas, along with McCausland, and will go into production this month.
McCausland said: "Talk about a back of an envelope idea that has got out of hand - we are now making a Christmas comedy film, and it's going to be awesome.
"I can't wait to get up to some hilarious mayhem with Lee and bring some festive spirit into people's living rooms this Christmas!"
Mack added: "I love Chris McCausland, I love the script and I love Christmas. Where do I sign?"
The rest of the cast is filled out by Rebekah Staton (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies), Sarah Alexander (Father Brown), Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones), Emily Coates (The Little Mermaid), Josiah Eloi, Millie Kiss (An American in Austen), Tupele Dorgu (Coronation Street), Sunil Patel (Alice & Jack), Susan Kyd (Doctors) and Donna Preston (Good Omens).
Bad Tidings follows previous Sky Christmas originals including The Heist Before Christmas, Christmas Carole and This Is Christmas.
Bad Tidings will air on Sky Christmas 2024.
