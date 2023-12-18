"But I love Christmas, love the Christmas traditions, always do the cooking, and it seemed there was more comedy in the mishap happening to Father Christmas.

"The good thing about a Christmas episode is that you're always looking at ways to get everyone in a room together. That just lends itself to comedy. And Christmas makes that easy."

Read on for everything you need to know about the Not Going Out 2023 Christmas special.

You can watch it on Christmas Eve (Sunday 24th December) at 10pm on BBC One.

Not Going Out Christmas special cast: Who stars?

Not Going Out Christmas special 2023. BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds

The confirmed cast is as follows:

Lee (Lee Mack)

Lucy (Sally Bretton)

Toby (Hugh Dennis)

Anna (Abigail Cruttenden)

Wendy (Deborah Grant)

Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead)

Wilfred (Richard Syms)

Not Going Out Christmas special plot: What's it about?

Lee is determined to throw the "perfect family Christmas", which includes "agreeing to Lucy's wishes to do something charitable" and "having a normal Christmas where nothing goes wrong".

So they invite "lonely pensioner" Wilfred from a local care home to join them for dinner.

"The only instruction is that Wilfred is not, under any circumstances, allowed to drink alcohol," add the synopsis.

Friends Toby and Anna will also be present, as will Lucy's mum and dad Wendy and Geoffrey.

"Surely Lee can ensure this Christmas runs to plan?"

Not Going Out's 2023 Christmas special airs on Christmas Eve (Sunday 24th December) at 10pm on BBC One.

