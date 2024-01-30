As well as Riseborough and Gleeson, the series also stars This Way Up's Aisling Bea, Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Love at First Sight's Sunil Patel.

Read on for everything you need to know about Alice & Jack on Channel 4.

When will Alice & Jack be released?

Domhnall Gleeson and Aisling Bea in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

We don't yet know exactly when Alice & Jack will be released, but as the trailer has now been made available by Channel 4, we'd imagine that it should arrive within the next few weeks - at some point in February.

We will update this page as soon as an official release date has been confirmed.

What is Alice & Jack about?

Sunil Patel and Domhnall Gleeson in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

The romantic drama has been described as a "love story for the ages", and comes from writer Victor Levin.

The official synopsis says: "When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?

"Honest, intimate and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty."

Alice & Jack cast - Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough star

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

The cast of Alice & Jack is led by Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson as the titular duo, while Aisling Bea plays another woman, Lynn, who comes into Jack's life.

Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel round out the cast as colleagues of the central couple, Maya and Paul.

When it was first announced that the series would be airing on Channel 4, Riseborough said in a statement: "We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection.

"This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy."

Meanwhile, Gleeson said: "The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour. Alice and Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves - they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

"I think they're soulmates, I think it's bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way, and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile - even if it’s through the tears."

Here's a full list of the main cast for Alice & Jack:

Andrea Riseborough as Alice

Domhnall Gleeson as Jack

Aisling Bea as Lynn

Aimee Lou Wood as Maya

Sunil Patel as Paul

Alice & Jack trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Alice & Jack right here now.

Alice & Jack is coming soon to Channel 4.

