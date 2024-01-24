The trailer begins with Riseborough's character, Alice, saying: "Remember that first night we met, do you remember what I asked you? 'Have you ever done this before?'"

We then cut back to – presumably – the night in question, with Gleeson's Jack putting his shoes on after what appears to have been a one-night stand.

Jack then tells Alice that he'll call her, to which she responds, "If it's OK with you, I'd rather you didn't." But this appears not to dissuade Jack, who informs her that he'll text her instead.

We then see several clips of Jack and Alice interacting with various other characters – including ones played by Aisling Bea and Aimee Lou Wood – with Jack at one point heard saying: "I've been in love with someone for 15 years. We've never managed to stay in a romantic relationship."

Later, Alice says: "If I would be with anyone in the world, it would be with you."

The series was created by filmmaker Victor Levin and is described by Channel 4 as a "love story for the ages" that is "honest, intimate and surprisingly funny".

A more full synopsis reads: "When Alice and Jack first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?"

