Gavin & Stacey cast back together for adorable reunion in the West End
Let's hope the next time we see them all together is back in Barry.
Gavin & Stacey creator and star Ruth Jones is currently appearing on stage in the West End, starring as Mother Superior in Sister Act The Musical at London's Dominion Theatre.
Yesterday saw the show host its gala night, but for fans in the audience they were in for a double treat, as they also bore witness to an extensive Gavin & Stacey reunion.
Attending the show to support Jones were her co-writer on Gavin & Stacey and Smithy star James Corden, as well as Bryn actor Rob Brydon, Pam star Alison Steadman and Gwen actress Melanie Walters.
Also in attendance from the cast were Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis, who play Pam and Mick's friends Pete and Dawn – with the cast posing for some incredible photos with each other.
One fan who was in attendance at the show spoke to HELLO! about the experience of seeing the cast reuniting, saying: "It was so exciting to see James and the rest of the Gavin and Stacey cast in the audience to support Ruth.
More like this
"The group caused chaos in during the interval as audience members started queuing for selfies with James and Rob.
Read more:
- First look at Wreck season 2 as Heartstopper's Bradley Riches joins cast
- Dick Turpin star Tamsin Greig explains why she refused to wear a corset
"The pair were happy to oblige and James in particular appeared to be more than happy to keep going until the long line was interrupted by the interval bell and everyone had to return to their seats.
"It was so amazing to see the group have a very close bond and from what I could see, they were hugging a lot and tactile as they chatted in their seats."
The cast reunion comes following reports earlier this year that Gavin & Stacey would be returning for a Christmas special, finally giving fans answers about what Smithy said after Nessa proposed in the 2019 special.
However, Jones soon poured cold water on this report, telling RTÉ Radio 1 that "if there was something to say, James and I would happily announce it".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
With everything still up in the air, the show's cast have repeatedly been asked about its future in subsequent interviews, with Brydon saying that he would love it if the rumours were true.
Meanwhile, Stacey star Joanna Page said: "I don’t have a clue. I have no idea what’s happening. It was just such a fab job to work on and we all adore each other, we’re all like family.... I’ve got no other information than there was last time I said."
Talking about Jones and Corden, Page added: "I’ve never ever asked them if they’re going to write anymore, I don't know why. I just never ever have. So I absolutely have no idea. No idea."
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.